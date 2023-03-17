Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ED Conducts Raid over graft in PM Awas Yojana

This morning (Dec. 17), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at three locations in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar as part of an investigation into the alleged fraud in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The municipal corporation had previously filed a case at the City Chowk police station regarding the tender scam, which led to the ED launching a money laundering investigation based on the FIR. Since Friday, December 10, the accused's home and office have been searched as part of the same case.

Aparna Thete, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and Head of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Department, lodged a complaint stating that the accused entities, including Samarath Construction and JV, Indoglobal Infrastructure Services, and Jaguar Global Services, and their associates, submitted a bid for the tender using the same IP address, 103.211.61.184. They have been accused of attempting to defraud the government and the municipality by violating the terms and conditions of the municipal corporation's tender code.

Samarath Construction and J.V., the contractor, have deceived the government and the municipality by securing the municipal tender, leading to the registration of a case. Assistant Inspector Manoj Shinde of the Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter, while the ED has also conducted raids in connection with the case.