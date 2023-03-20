Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fake deputy collector dupes 6 of Rs 55 lakh

Parbhani police have arrested a conman who was impersonating a deputy collector and duping several unemployed youths with the promise of jobs. He has been revealed to have defrauded six people out of a total of Rs 55 lakh. A case in this regard has been registered with the Jawaharnagar police station against the conman. The accused have been identified as Amol Vasudev Pajai (Marathe) and Ananta Madhukar Karole.

The police said complainant Prashant Dattatray Bhalerao (Hanumannagar, Garkheda) runs a private travel agency. On October 27, 2022, Amol took a car on rent from Prasant and told him that he is a deputy collector. He then told Amol that he could help him to get a government job, and he will have to pay Rs 12 lakh for it.

Prashant gave Rs 8 lakh to Amol, and he had to give the remaining amount after receiving the appointment letter.

Later, the accused took money from Sanjay Vijay Muley, Krishna Raju Wagh Mare, Sham Tukaram Shinde, Gaurav Dharmraj Gosavi, and Ashok Manohar Vikhe for the jobs in forest and health departments.

Bhalerao happened to see the news that Amol has been arrested by the Parbhani po lice station. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the Jawaharnagar police station. Under the guidance of PI Vyankatesh Kendre, API Chandane is further investigating the case.