Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fire breaks out at Hyundai showroom, no casualties reported

A Hyundai showroom located in the Kranti Chowk area of the city was engulfed in a massive fire. The fire extensively damaged the spare parts warehouse within the showroom.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation. Upon receiving the alert, firefighters promptly arrived at the scene. With the assistance of two fire engines and two water tankers, the fire brigade successfully extinguished the flames.

Unfortunately, the incident resulted in significant financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.