Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Firing by robbers creates ripples in city

Two youths entered a shop and opened fire at the shopkeeper, who narrowly escaped the first shot. After one round was fired, the pistol's spring broke and got jammed.

Three live cartridges along with the spring fell on the spot. The incident took place at Shubham Finance and Multiservices, behind the Jaibhavani petrol pump in Thackeray Nagar in the Cidco N-2 area, at 8.48 p.m. on Friday.

According to the police, Shubham Finance and Multiservices owned by Vilas Rathod are situated behind the petrol pump. Two youths walked to the shop. One of them entered the shop, whipped out his pistol and fired at Rathod.

The bullet hit the printer. The robber took Rs 200 from the counter. The second robber smashed the windowpanes of a car in front of the shop with a stone. After the robbers left, Vilas dialled 112 number and informed the police about the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police Shilwant Nandedkar, crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav, the Mukundwadi PI Vitthal Sase, Jawaharnagar PI Venkatesh Kendre, API Kashinath Mahandule, PSIs Amol Mhaske, Praveen Wagh, Ajit Dagdakhair, Gajanan Sontakke and others rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered late at night on the complaint of Rathod.