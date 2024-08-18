Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Food Poisoning: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, over 80 students were hospitalized on Saturday after consuming biscuits from a nutritional meal program at their school in Keket Jalgaon village. The students experienced nausea and vomiting around 8:30 AM, prompting immediate action from the village head and authorities, who arranged transport to a nearby hospital.

The students were taken to a rural hospital, where their condition was reported as stable. Dr. Babasaheb Ghughe, a medical officer at the hospital, stated that 257 students showed symptoms of food poisoning.

Of these, 153 were hospitalized, with some treated and sent home. Seven students with severe symptoms were transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further care. The school has a total of 296 students. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning.