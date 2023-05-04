Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Grand procession to mark Buddha purnima

A series of events are scheduled to mark Buddha Purnima at Milind College on May 5. As part of the festivities, a magnificent 'Dhamma Rally' will proceed from Kranti Chowk to Milind College.

Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero addressed the media in Pawannagar on Wednesday to announce the schedule of events for Buddha Purnima celebrations.

The festivities will commence at 4:30 am with the arrival of the Bhikhu Sangha, followed by the worship of the Bodhi Vruksha with 108 lamps. From 5:00 am to 5:45 am, there will be a collective meditation session with Ashtha Sheel offering and Paritran Path.

The procession will begin at 7:30 am, after paying respects to Lord Buddha by Bhante Bodhipalo Mahathero, Bhikhu Vishudhanand Mahathero, and others from Kranti Chowk.

The procession will be led by Upasaks and Upasikas wearing white clothes and carrying five-coloured Dhamma Dhwaj. It will pass through Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Bhadkal Gate, Mill Corner, and conclude at Milind College at 10 am. Additionally, Buddha Jayanti will also be celebrated at the various Buddha Viharas throughout the city.