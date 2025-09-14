Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Headless Body Discovered in Saigawan Shivar, Police Crack Murder Case Within Hours

A gruesome crime came to light on September 3, 2025, when a headless body was recovered from Gautala forest in Kannad. The deceased’s friend, identified as Shravan Dhanagar, has confessed to the killing following a heated dispute.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vinay Kumar Rathod, the mutilated body was discovered in Saigawan Shivar, leaving no doubt it was a case of murder. The Kannad police, in coordination with the Local Crime Branch (LCB), launched an investigation that swiftly led to the arrest of the accused.

Preliminary findings suggest that an argument between the two escalated, prompting Dhanagar to attack his friend with an axe, ultimately decapitating him.