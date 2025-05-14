Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Horror: Five-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Tied Up in Animal Shed by Abusive Father

In the quiet rural stretches of Maharashtra’s Beed district, a harrowing tale of cruelty came to light—one that reflects both the darkest depths of human neglect and the redemptive power of compassion. Rihana (name changed), a five-year-old girl with developmental challenges, suffered severe abuse and isolation at the hands of her addicted father after the death of her mother. What followed was a journey from despair to hope, as a compassionate woman and a dedicated team of officials stepped in to rescue and rehabilitate her. Following her mother’s passing a few years ago, Rihana, a native of Gevrai, became a burden to her alcoholic father. Instead of receiving care, she was treated with extreme cruelty—tied by the leg inside a cattle shed, fed only banana and watermelon peels, and left with no human interaction. Deprived of proper nutrition and affection, Rihana’s physical and mental growth was severely impaired. She lost the ability to speak and became almost feral in behavior.

Everything began to change when Hina, a woman from Paithan visiting her maternal home, heard persistent cries from the direction of the cattle shed. Compelled to investigate, she discovered the frail, malnourished child living in appalling conditions. Deeply moved by the sight, Hina pleaded with Rihana’s father to hand the child over to her. Surprisingly, the father agreed and transferred custody to Hina via a written bond. However, the transition was not easy. Rihana’s trauma manifested in aggression—she began hitting others and causing disturbances. Unable to manage her behavior alone, Hina took her to an orphanage near Haj House, run by Khalid Ahmed. While he initiated treatment, the facility housed only boys, making it unsuitable for Rihana’s long-term stay.

Recognizing the urgency of her situation, Khalid contacted Sub-Inspector Kanchan Mirdhe of the Damini Squad. Mirdhe, along with officers Nirmala Nimbhore, Lata Jadhav, Sarita Kundare, Ambika Darunte, Priyanka Bhivasne, Pooja Jadhav, and Manisha Bansode-Paralkar, acted swiftly to take Rihana into protective custody. Under professional care, Rihana began receiving medical treatment and psychological counseling. Gradually, she started showing signs of recovery, even attempting to speak again. With the support of Advocate Asha Sherkhane, Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, arrangements were made for Rihana’s long-term stay and rehabilitation at the Indian Seva Kendra.