Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kishanchand Tanwani Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (November 14, 2024): Former Shiv Sena (UBT) district chief and ex-MLA Kishanchand Tanwani joined the Shiv Sena on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Tanwani, who previously held the position of city head and later district chief within Uddhav Thackeray’s faction after the 2022 Shiv Sena split, had been nominated to contest from the Central Assembly constituency. However, he withdrew his candidacy just two days before the nomination deadline. Following his withdrawal, the party removed him from his district chief position. Tanwani later formally submitted his resignation to the party chief.

Speaking about Tanwani’s move, Jaiswal praised him for his dedication and integrity, saying that he had worked sincerely for any party he was a part of. He also denied the rumors that Tanwani had accepted money for withdrawing, calling such allegations false. “With Tanwani joining us, our chances of winning will only improve,” Jaiswal added.

Tanwani's move is expected to influence the political dynamics in the region.