Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man murders widow to get cleared his borrowings

A 45-year-old widow was strangled to death by a man, well known to her, in her house for clearing his loan at village Nidhona in Phulambri tehsil at 430 am on Friday. The rural police succeeded not only in detecting the crime but arresting the suspected murderer within hours after the crime came to light.

The deceased widow has been identified as Mandabai Babasaheb Rautray while the suspect as Balu Karbhari Dapke (Daregaon in Kannad tehsil). He runs a garage at Bahirgaon, adjacent to his village to earn his bread and butter. He had a tremendous burden of loans and to get rid of it, he committed the crime, officials said.

The villagers alerted the Vadod Bazaar police about the incident and in response, the cops rushed to the spot and completed the legal formalities.

The police on the basis of a tip-off and technical data analysis zeroed upon Balu, traced and handcuffed him in the afternoon. During the interrogation to have committed the crime. A case has been registered after which Balu was formally arrested.