Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil hospitalised after 17-day hunger strike

Manoj Jarange Patil, who had been on a hunger strike for 17 days demanding Maratha reservation and other rights, was admitted to Galaxy Hospital in the city on Sunday due to a deterioration in his health.

A medical team conducted various tests and subsequently admitted him to the inpatient department. After enduring a 17-day fast, Jarange's weight decreased by approximately seven to eight kilograms. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had suggested that he seek treatment in Mumbai, but Jarange insisted on being treated at the same hospital where his fellow villagers received care. He was admitted to the hospital at 1 p.m. today.

Background of Protests

Manoj Jarange Patil went on a hunger strike for 17 days in Antarwali village, Jalna, to demand a Maratha reservation. When his health worsened, the Jalna Police wanted to move him to the hospital, but the protesters disagreed, and this led to a clash with the police. The lathi-charge incident in Jalna revived the demand for the Maratha quota, and Manoj Jarange Patil became a prominent figure in the movement. In response to his demands, the state government issued a statement, and Chief Minister Shinde personally visited Jalna to meet him, after which he ended his hunger strike.