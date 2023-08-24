Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mob beats up youth for harassing female doctors at Connaught place; case registered

A 30-year-old man named Sandeep Gorakh Kamble, residing in Indiranagar, faced the wrath of an angry mob for allegedly harassing and behaving obscenely towards female doctors at Connaught Place on Monday evening. The Cidco police station promptly registered a case against him in connection with the incident.

The unsettling event unfolded as two female doctors from a renowned city hospital were walking to dinner around 8:30 p.m. on August 21. While passing through Connaught Place, the accused, identified as Kamble, began pursuing them and making inappropriate comments. Subsequently, he intercepted their path by parking his two-wheeler in their way. Kamble reportedly expressed his interest in one of the victims and insisted on her accompanying him.

As the situation escalated, the women called their friends for assistance, leading to a crowd gathering at the scene. The irate mob took matters into their own hands, physically assaulting Kamble. The local police were alerted to the incident through the helpline number 112, responding swiftly to apprehend Kamble and bring him to the police station.

Subsequently, the victim lodged a formal complaint on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the police initiating legal action against Kamble.