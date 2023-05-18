Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No water supply in some parts of city today, check details here

During the work on Paithan Road, a JCB accidentally hit and damaged the main water line's air valve, causing a complete halt in the water supply around 7 pm on Wednesday. The repair work of the valve is delayed, which means that on May 18, the residents of most areas, including Cidco-Hudco, will not receive water supply.

According to the reports, during the four-laning work of Paithan road by NHAI, a JCB hit and burst the air valve of the city's 1200 mm water line, causing fountains of water to shoot up to 20 feet high and wasting thousands of litres of water. The incident occurred in front of the Dhorkin pumphouse, and the water supply was stopped. The repair work started late at night and is expected to finish by Friday afternoon. The 1,200 mm water line, which supplies water to 70 to 80 per cent of the city, including Cidco-Hudco, will face a one-day delay in the water supply schedule.