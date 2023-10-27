Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nurse cuts infant's finger while removing bandage

A distressing incident occurred at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) when a six-month-old infant, Osman Shaikh, was admitted to the facility on October 13 due to pneumonia. While undergoing treatment in ward No. 24, an unfortunate accident transpired on October 18. A nurse, during the process of removing a bandage used for administering saline, accidentally cut the baby's little finger.

The family of the infant promptly registered a complaint with the Begumpura police station, calling for appropriate action against the nurse responsible for the incident. They expressed their hope that such incidents could be prevented in the future.

In response, Dr. Suresh Harbade, the medical superintendent, clarified that the injury occurred during the bandage removal process. The nurse involved has been reassigned to a different department, and the necessary medical care has been provided to address the injury.Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nurse accidentally cuts infant's finger while removing bandage