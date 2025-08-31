Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Bust Illegal Drug Racket, Seize Charas Worth ₹15 Lakh

In a major crackdown during the Ganesh festival, the Mukundwadi Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have exposed an illegal drug racket and arrested five accused. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Ambika Nagar and recovered nearly 1.5 kilograms of charas valued at ₹15 lakh. Authorities confirmed that the seizure was made during routine patrolling to prevent untoward incidents during the festive season. The contraband was confiscated, and the suspects were immediately taken into custody. Police stated that strict measures are being enforced to ensure law and order throughout the ongoing celebrations.

According to officials, the operation began when Police Sub-Inspector Shivaji Ghorpade of Mukundwadi Police Station received confidential information about drug sales in the area. Following this lead, a special team was formed under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Bahure, along with officers Narasinha Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Ganesh Vairalkar, Anil Thore, and Ganesh Wagh. Acting swiftly, the team raided the first floor of a residential building in Ambika Nagar. During the search, police discovered a large quantity of charas concealed on the premises. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Muzammil Mohammad Nazir (24), a resident of Rahman Colony; Noman Khan Irfan Khan (21), also from Rahman Colony; Mohammad Laikuddin Mohammad Mirajuddin (25) of Rahim Nagar; Sheikh Rehan Sheikh Ashpak (19) from Katkat Gate; and Sheikh Sultana Sheikh Mainoddin (45), a resident of Ambika Nagar, Galli No. 8. Police have confirmed that further investigations are underway to determine the source of the contraband and whether more individuals are involved in the illegal trade. Assistant Police Inspector Sanjay Bahure is leading the inquiry into the case.