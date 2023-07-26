Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police bust Pune-linked drug racket involving students

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police have recently uncovered a drug racket with a surprising link to Pune. The racket involves students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar who were studying at an institute in Pune. However, their true activities came to light when the police recovered videos showing them consuming drugs like marijuana, alcohol, and MD. These students, hailing from wealthy families in Sambhajinagar, were captured on camera engaging in these activities back in 2022.

A few days ago, this video came to the attention of the police commissioner. Subsequently, they initiated a drive in the city. In the last two days, a raid was conducted in the Pundalik Nagar area. During the raid, the police seized 3.5 kilograms of ganja, 1.2 grams of MDMA, and 4.5 grams of charas. They arrested a 51-year-old man named Anil Malve, who was involved in the sale of narcotics.

News 18 Lokmat reported that the Malve has a criminal record, initially involved in burglaries before venturing into drug-related activities. He resides in the Pundalik Nagar area of the city. Malve targeted privileged young boys, providing them with drugs and other substances in large quantities. To avoid detection, he might have kept only small amounts of drugs and marijuana for personal use. He managed to lure several youngsters from affluent areas like N3 and N4 in the city.

The arrest of Anil was based on an old video clip that showed the students partying in Pune. Now, the question arises about how the drugs ended up in Pune. It remains to be investigated whether the accused supplied the drugs to Pune or if the students themselves carried them there. The police are currently probing further into the matter to uncover any other individuals involved and determine the extent of the student's involvement in this illicit business.