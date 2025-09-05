Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rickshaw Driver Pushes Woman Out, Runs Over Her Feet After Heated Argument Over Fare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an heated argument over rickshaw fare, driver allegedly pushed female passenger out of rickshaw. Not only this he then drove rickshaw of her feet and left victim seriously injured. This incident took place near Mondha Naka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Wednesday morning around 7 am.

According to information 38-year-old complainant is a nurse by profession, completed her night shift and bordered rickshaw near Mondha Naka signal paid Rs 100, When she asked for Rs 90 in change, the driver began verbally abusing her, insisting the fare was only Rs 10, even though she said she only paid Rs 10 that day. He then grabbed her hand and forcibly pushed her out of the rickshaw, causing her to fall onto the road.

Rickshaw driver then ran off rickshaw over her leg and fled from the scene. Vitcim's leg got severely injured in this incident. After receiving treatment at the hospital, the woman filed a complaint at the Jawaharnagar police station in the evening. The woman was scared because of this incident and could not see the number plate of the rickshaw. Meanwhile, the Jawaharnagar police were not able to trace the driver till late on Thursday night.

The injured woman stated that the intoxicated rickshaw driver, who appeared to be around 25 years old, argued with her before stealing her purse and mobile phone from the rickshaw. She could smell alcohol on his breath.