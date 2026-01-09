Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shocker: Goons Go on Rampage in Bajajnagar, Attack with Swords

In shocking turn of events 3 unruly youths created a ruckus on the street with swords and a stick. This incident took place on Thursday afternoon around 3:30 pm and within minutes, an atmosphere of fear spread throughout the area. The sight of them brandishing swords and charging at citizens caused a massive stampede in the market, squares, and streets. Shopkeepers pulled down their shutters. Citizens were running for their lives, seeking refuge in safe places. Two people were injured in this frenzy.

A minor dispute over a buggy ride at the Meenatai Thackeray Market escalated into a violent incident when three youths arrived on a motorcycle armed with swords and a wooden stick. They created chaos in the market, brandishing their weapons and causing customers and traders to flee. The assailants then roamed Bajajnagar on their motorcycle, damaging several parked motorcycles at Maharana Pratap Chowk with their swords.

One citizen was struck on the back and seriously wounded, and another person was also attacked. A motorcyclist narrowly escaped a beheading attempt, an incident captured on CCTV. Police responded and pursued the suspects to the Wadgaon area, where the perpetrators abandoned their motorcycle and weapons before fleeing.

Police seized the swords, stick, and motorcycle and are searching for the accused. Residents claim Maharana Pratap Chowk and the Meenatai Thackeray Market area are becoming havens for hooliganism due to frequent incidents, including a recent cinematic-style attack involving stabbings and gunfire. They also allege illegal liquor dens operating in the area are contributing to the escalating crime and question how criminals openly carry weapons despite the Arms Act. CCTV footage captured the entire incident, showing the accused brandishing swords and menacing citizens.