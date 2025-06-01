Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shocker: Woman Lures Doctor for Home Visit, Robs and Blackmails Him of ₹78,000

In a shocking incident, an Ayurvedic doctor was allegedly blackmailed and robbed of Rs 78,000 by a woman and her family who lured him to their home under the pretext of treatment. The family then filmed an objectionable act, using the video to extort money. Following the doctor's complaint, the Harsul police have registered a case against the woman and her entire family. The accused have been identified as Shakuntala Sandu Lahane (40), Sandu Lahane (47) (both residents of Harsul, behind Harsiddhi Mata Temple), along with Shakuntala's son-in-law Ganesh Bhalkar and his wife.

According to the complaint, Shakuntala contacted the 50-year-old Ayurvedic doctor from Khultabad taluka on May 28. She claimed she was unable to walk due to a leg ailment and requested the doctor visit her home for Ayurvedic treatment.The doctor arrived at the Lahane residence around 11:30 AM. Shakuntala was in an inner room. As the doctor entered to examine her, she allegedly attempted to get intimate with him. At that very moment, her husband, Sandu, began filming the scene on his mobile phone and started shouting. Despite the doctor's pleas, the couple demanded Rs 5 lakh to prevent the video from being circulated.

Held Hostage for Seven Hours

While the commotion was ongoing, Shakuntala's son-in-law and daughter arrived. They allegedly threatened the doctor and forcibly took Rs 78,000 cash from his pocket, money he had brought for agricultural supplies. When they demanded more money on the spot, the doctor transferred an additional Rs 8,000 online. They further threatened to leak the video if more money wasn't paid by Thursday. The doctor was allegedly held captive in their house and continuously threatened until 6 PM that evening.

Woman Absconds After Case Filed

The doctor subsequently lodged a complaint with Harsul Police Inspector Dr. Sunita Misal. Upon learning that a case had been registered, Shakuntala and her daughter fled. Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kedar confirmed that Shakuntala's son-in-law, Ganesh Bhalkar (28, resident of Chetna Nagar), and her husband, Sandu, have been arrested. A court has remanded them to two days of police custody. Sub-Inspector Kedar stated that investigations are ongoing to determine if this family has extorted money from anyone else using similar tactics.



