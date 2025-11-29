Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Short Circuit Triggers Massive Fire at Paper Company, 19 Workers Rescued

The Nath Industries Limited company, which produces paper on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway, suffered a huge loss of Rs 6 crore in a massive fire that broke out in early hours of Saturday due to a short circuit. However, due to the precautionary measures taken by the company management as soon as the fire broke out, 19 workers of the company were able to be safely evacuated before they fell into the fire, thus averting major loss of life.

The accident occurred at 3:30 am on November 29 due to a short circuit in a room in the company's paper coating department. The finished goods, raw materials, chemicals and expensive machinery in this room were gutted in the fire. As soon as the fire was noticed, the company management immediately evacuated 19 workers to safety. Fortunately, no lives were lost in this accident. The company and the administration breathed a sigh of relief as the workers' lives were saved. The company's manager Gajanan Anshikar has informed that the company suffered an estimated loss of five and a half to six crore rupees in the fire.

Company employees reported the incident to the fire department and MIDC Paithan police, prompting a rapid response. Police and Saponi Ishwar Jagdale arrived on scene, followed by five fire department vehicles (three from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, one from Paithan Municipality, and one from MIDC Paithan). Firefighters contained the blaze by 6:30 am after three hours of continuous effort. An arson case has been filed with MIDC Paithan police, who are investigating.