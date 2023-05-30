Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ST bus catches fire in Delhi Gate area, 35 passengers rescued safely

In a shocking incident, an ST Corporation bus travelling from Sillod to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar caught fire on Tuesday afternoon around 11:30 in the Delhi Gate area. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control in time, resulting in the successful rescue of 35 passengers.

Thick smoke engulfed the bus, indicating the sudden ignition of a fire within the engine compartment. Luckily, swift action was taken as soon as the problem was identified. The bus was promptly parked at the scene, and the passengers were immediately evacuated. Using the fire extinguisher on board, the flames were successfully subdued. In a heartening display of community spirit, numerous citizens rushed to provide assistance.