Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ST bus plunges into Ellora ghat, miraculous escape for passengers

During the monsoon season, the ghat section along the route to the renowned Ellora Caves has become perilous. Today, another unfortunate incident occurred as an ST bus bound for Nandurbar veered off the road and fell into Ellora Ghat near Khudabad. Thankfully, all 24 passengers aboard the bus survived. Over the past five days, there have been multiple accidents in this ghat, including two buses and a truck losing control and falling.

The road leading to the Ellora Caves underwent repairs in preparation for the G-20 delegation's visit. The road was extensively paved and smoothened, but the use of excessive asphalt and chemicals has rendered it hazardous. Even during the summer, motorists faced troubles while driving on this road. Now, with the ongoing rainfall for the past five days, the situation has worsened, and driving on the smooth surface has become perilous. The increased presence of rainwater has led to a rise in accidents involving vehicles slipping and falling.

In the past five days, there have been incidents involving two buses and a truck falling into accidents. On a recent Sunday, a smart city bus narrowly avoided falling into a valley. Then, on Friday, an Eicher truck slipped near the bridge close to Ellora Caves. This morning, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Nandurbar bus skidded off the smooth road in the ghat. The bus veered off the road and came to a halt after encountering a rock on the side. Thankfully, this resulted in the safe rescue of all 24 passengers on board. In light of these incidents, the passengers are now urging the National Highways Department to undertake repairs on this route.