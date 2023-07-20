Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar swindling: Fraudster targets three citizens

Cybercrimes have witnessed a notable surge all over the country, Maharashtra included. Scammers exploit innocent citizens under the guise of offering jobs and rewards. The government and police are diligently raising awareness to prevent such fraud. Despite these efforts, some individuals still fall victim to the deceptive tactics of cybercriminals. Recently, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three people were swindled out of thousands of rupees by a fraudster who manipulated the true caller app. Local authorities are actively investigating the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

As per reports, an individual named Asaram Jadhav, stationed at Cidco police station received an unexpected call from an unknown person on Wednesday at around 12 noon. The caller claimed to be PSI Shinde, which led Asaram to trust him. Unfortunately, the impostor managed to deceive Asaram and convinced him to hand over inverters valued at Rs 20,000. A complaint has been lodged at Cidco police station, and authorities are actively searching for the imposter posing as PSI Shinde.

Meanwhile, a businesswoman was victimized in Sambhajinagar City Chowk police station limits, losing Rs 10,000 in a robbery. She promptly filed a complaint against the alleged PSI at the city police station. Similarly, the accused deceived Sachin Kale, taking a battery worth Rs 41,500. Realizing the deception, Sachin reported the incident to Pundalik Nagar police station. Interestingly, all three incidents follow a similar pattern, leading the police to suspect that the same accused might be involved in all cases.