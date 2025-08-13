Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teen Steals Mother’s Lifetime Savings, Hands Over Gold and Cash to Friend

Trusting mothers keeps her life-long savings and 11.3 grams gold safe place in house. Meanwhile, 19-year-old daughter stole gold ornaments and gave it to her friend. When mother got to know about this act she filed complaint against her own daughter and untruthful friend in police station. Following which police has arrested the accused in this case. This incident took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Begampura.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan August 9 2025, daughter as 58-year old mother to give her gold ring , when complainant opened a cupboard she was shocked to known that everything she had was stolen including Rs 1 lakh 55,ooo. While son convinced mother that she has no knowledge about this, but his daughter fumbled and said that she gave all ornaments and cash to her friend. Keeping relationship aside mother lodged complaint against daughter and her friend and police arrested Mangesh Vilas Pandit. Begampura police arrested him.

Upon receiving the complaint, Police Inspector Mangesh Jagtap and Sub-Inspector Sachin Deshmukh arrested Mangesh. He confessed to exploiting a friend's emotions to steal jewelry and money, which he brazenly admitted to spending on food and drink after selling the stolen goods. A case was registered, and Inspector Jagtap initiated an investigation to determine the whereabouts of the jewelry and the use of the money.