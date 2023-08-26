Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of Muslims gather for 'Namaz-e-Istisqa' to pray for rain amidst drought concerns Marathwada

In response to a call by Amir-e Shariat (Marathwada) Mufti Mohammed Moizuddin Qasmi, thousands of Muslims congregated at Idgah Chawani (Cantonment) in Marathwada to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa (special prayers for rain) on Friday at 3 p.m.

Tears welled in their eyes as they prayed for relief from the drought-like situation due to deficient rainfall this season. The faithful, led by the chief imam of Jama Masjid Hafiz Zaker Mohammed, fervently sought forgiveness for their wrongdoings and pleaded for mercy and rainfall. Tanzeem Aima-e-Masajid president Hafiz Iqbal Ansari joined the plea for devotion, urging the attendees to apologize to Allah. Namaz-e-Istisqa is performed in open spaces, where devotees unite behind the imam's prayerful words, petitioning for divine intervention. The heartfelt special prayers aim to alleviate the dry spell."