Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tourist beaten up after picking mango at Bibi-ka-Maqbara

During a visit to the Bibi-ka-Maqbara, a tourist was violently assaulted by a contractor responsible for tending to the mango trees and three others who accompanied him. The incident occurred when the tourist picked up a mango that had fallen under a tree on a Wednesday. The Begampura police station has registered a case in relation to the incident.

According to the police, Kalim Shaikh (42) from Solapur, along with his wife and brother, visited the Maqbara. While they were exploring the park surrounding the monument, Kalim noticed a mango on the ground and picked it up. Immediately, Sheikh Chhotu (50), who was responsible for tending to the mango trees, along with his accomplices Sheikh Taufiq Sheikh Chhotu (24), Faisal Babu Sheikh (both from Jaisinghpura), and another individual, began assaulting Kalim. One of the attackers even used a bamboo stick during the assault. Despite the ordeal, Kalim managed to break free and sought safety near the entrance. However, the group chased after him and continued to physically assault him with kicks and punches.

Kalim suffered serious injuries from the assault, prompting him to seek immediate medical attention. After receiving medical treatment, he proceeded to file a formal complaint at the Begampura police station.