Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Trader Dies by Suicide After Being Defrauded of ₹22 Lakh in Agricultural Deal

A tragic incident has come to light where a trader, Raghunath Uttam Nikam (41, resident of Pishor), died by suicide after allegedly being defrauded of ₹22 lakh by a businessman who promised him maize at a low price. The accused reportedly kept both the money and the maize, then threatened Nikam. A case of abetment to suicide was registered on Saturday at Daulatabad Police Station against Raju Punjaji Padsawan (resident of Pimparkheda, Kannad) in connection with Nikam's death on June 18.

Raghunath was involved in both farming and the wholesale grain business, which led to his dealings with Padsawan. In early 2025, Padsawan, through his Pranali Trading Company, had promised to supply maize at a discounted rate. To facilitate this, Raghunath borrowed from friends and paid Padsawan ₹22 lakh. In April, Raghunath requested the maize, but Padsawan refused and even denied having received the ₹22 lakh. This caused immense stress for Raghunath. He had expressed his distress to his family, feeling unable to repay his friends and having lost both the money and the promised maize.

On June 12, Raghunath went to Jadhavwadi but did not return home. His family registered a missing person report at Cidco Police Station, and a search was initiated. On June 15, his nephew, Rajesh Jadhav, and cousin, Santosh Rautrao, began searching for him on the Sharanapur-Daulatabad Road. A person at a dhaba identified Raghunath from his photo, indicating the direction he had walked. The family searched a short distance from the road and found Raghunath unconscious under a tree. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital but unfortunately passed away on June 18 during treatment. Sub-inspector Sunil Bodkhe is investigating the case.