Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tragedy: 35-Year-Old Man Dies While Crossing Railway Tracks With Bike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 35-year-old Man lost his life in an attempt to cross the railway track near Ladgaon toll plaza and. Deceased identified as Ganesh Prabhu Kapse died in an accident after his two-wheeler fell on the track and got stuck under the train coming towards Jalna. This incident took place around 7:30 pm on Monday.

According to reports husband and wife used to work in private company in Shendra MIDC and were supporting their family. Deceased Ganesh, after returning home in the afternoon, was on his way to bring his wife home from the company in the evening. He took risk to drive his two-wheeler wrong route to go to MIDC from Ladgaon toll plaza on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna highway.

He drive his his two-wheeler on the railway track. However, due to drizzle and darkness, his two-wheeler fell on the railway track and got stuck there. Unfortunately, at the same time, Ganesh Kapse died after being run over by a train coming from Jalna towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In Assam's Kamrup district, similar incident was reported were three women who came out for morning walk got killed after hitting by train. This incident took place on Monday August 18 between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in Kamrup district around 5:25 am. Deceased identified as Rumi das, Korabi Mali and Uttara Das, these three ladies who had come onto the railway track between Bamunigaon and Boko stations in the Kamakhya-Goalpara route were run over by Train.

CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI, "Northeast Frontier Railway authority would like to request the common public not to venture near the railway track or cross the railway track except in authorised places/locations to avoid any unfortunate incident." Earlier, two goods trains were derailed on Saturday in the Chandil area of Saraikela Kharsawa district, Jharkhand.