Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two arrested for making class 12 student's nude photo viral

A reputed college in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has been shaken by the viral circulation of a nude photo of a class 12 student on social media. The victim, a resident of the college hostel, lodged a complaint against three senior students, leading to the arrest of two individuals by the police. The search for the third perpetrator is ongoing.

According to the reports, the incident unfolded when the victim, a class 12 student enrolled in the science stream, encountered Aniket Rathod, Kunal Bawat, and Umed Pasha, who were seniors at the college. A casual meeting was arranged near the college premises on June 15, which took an unsettling turn. The trio, whom the victim considered friends, allegedly coerced her into posing for nude pictures, subsequently sharing them across social media platforms. The victim promptly reported the situation to the local police, who acted swiftly.

Following the victim's complaint, the police invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the IT Act, leading to the arrest of two individuals. The third remains at large, as police intensify efforts to apprehend him.