Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two children drown while grazing goats in Khuldabad

Two children who were grazing goats tragically drowned in a pond in Talav Wadi earlier today at approximately 1 pm. The villagers worked really hard and spent almost three hours bringing out the bodies of the children. The kids who passed away were identified as Sanket Gulab Bamnawat, 17 years old, and Ayush Trimbak Naglod, 7 years old.

Sanket and Ayush, who lived in Talav Wadi, Khultabad went to the lake area in Talav Wadi to take care of their goats. Tragically, Ayush accidentally drowned while trying to swim in the lake, as he misjudged its depth. Sanket bravely jumped into the water to rescue him, but both of them lost their lives due to their inability to swim. Meanwhile, the women working in a nearby field noticed that the two children were missing and promptly informed the villagers about the situation.

Villagers from Verul went to the lake area to search for the two boys, but they couldn't find them. Police Patil informed the Khultabad police about the incident. Police sub-inspector Sanjay Bahure beat jamadar Rakesh Awhad, and Sanjay Thombare arrived at the spot. They called the firefighters for help. Meanwhile, swimmers from Verul named Nana Thakre, Kailash More, Sanjay Sonawane, and Sonaji Thakre entered the lake. After working hard for three hours, they managed to retrieve the bodies of Sanket and Ayush from the water.