Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two dead, one injured in head-on bike collision

A tragic accident occurred in Bajajnagar on Friday night, where two speeding two-wheelers collided head-on, resulting in the death of two individuals. Additionally, one person sustained severe injuries in the crash.

Eyewitnesses reported that on Friday around 11 pm, Sanjay Ramdas Borude (25) from Dattanagar, Ranjangaon, along with his friend Kalyan Prabhakar Mankape, was riding a two-wheeler (registration number MH20, GJ 6025) at a high speed from Bajajnagar to Udyog Nagar. At the same time, another bike (registration number MH20, AM9117) was speeding in the opposite direction at Maharana Pratap Chowk. The collision between the two bikes resulted in serious injuries to all three individuals involved.

With the collaborative efforts of concerned citizens and the police, the three seriously injured individuals were promptly taken to a government hospital for immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, Sanjay Borude and an unidentified man, both riding on a two-wheeler, succumbed to their injuries during the treatment process. Meanwhile, Kalyan Mankape is currently receiving medical treatment. The incident has been officially registered at the MIDC Waluj police station.