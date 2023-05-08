Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two labourers die of suffocation in drainage chamber

This afternoon, a distressing incident occurred near a sewage treatment plant at Salim Ali Sarovar in the city, where two labourers died due to suffocation in a drainage chamber. The incident allegedly occurred while they were undertaking some private work.

The bodies of the two deceased labourers have been taken to The Ghati Hospital for further examination. Ankush Thorat and Raosaheb Ghorpade have been identified as the two deceased labourers. Two other labourers who entered the same chamber are currently in critical condition.

After the incident, all four labourers were immediately taken to The Ghati Hospital in critical condition. However, Ankush Thorat and Raosaheb Ghorpade could not be saved and were declared dead by the doctors. The other two labourers are currently undergoing treatment.

Upon learning about the tragedy, the relatives of the labourers rushed to the hospital, where they were devastated to learn about the deaths. Some of the relatives reportedly visited the City Chowk police station.