Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified assailants open fire at municipal worker's house, probe on

A shocking incident occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where two unidentified men forcibly entered a man's house and opened fire, as per the Saam reported. The incident took place in the Pundalik Nagar area of the city. The victim of the shooting is a municipal sanitation worker. The unidentified men fired two shots, but the quick reflexes of the victim, who timely bowed his head, saved his life. The entire incident has left the area tense and uneasy.

After the shooting, the two unidentified men quickly fled the scene. The police have arrived at the location and are currently investigating the matter. A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing the accused individuals. The police are further examining the evidence to get to the bottom of the matter.

