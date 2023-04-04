Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified thief steals phone, posts inappropriate content on WhatsApp

On Saturday, an unknown individual stole a woman's mobile phone and subsequently used it to post an inappropriate message on WhatsApp.

The TOI has reported that the event occurred at approximately 7:30 pm in the Kanchan Nagar area of Nakshatrawadi, falling under the jurisdiction of the Satara police station.

The report quoted the police as saying that the woman had gone to a flour mill and when she was returning home, an unidentified man appeared out of nowhere and snatched her mobile phone using force.

As per the police, the culprit had posted a sexually explicit video of a pornographic model on WhatsApp, using the snatched phone on the next day after the incident. The woman's family members informed her about the video, and they immediately went to the police station to lodge a complaint.

The police have registered a case against the thief under the Indian Penal Code's Section 392 and the Information Technology Act, 2000's Section 67.