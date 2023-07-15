Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unknown assailants target residents' vehicles in Kat Kat gate area

Unknown individuals vandalized the parked vehicles of residents in the open ground of Katkatgate Rabindranagar. The incident occurred at midnight on Thursday. Surprisingly, until late Friday night, no complaint had been lodged regarding this incident at the Jinsi police station.

Following an abrupt disturbance in the vicinity after 3 am on Friday, local residents rushed to the scene to discover numerous cars with shattered windows. Approximately nine vehicles fell victim to the vandals.

According to residents, groups of young individuals have been loitering in the area engaging in illicit activities for months. Some citizens had even heard the commotion caused by these youths in the early morning. Suspicions arise that these very individuals may be responsible for the incident.

Authorities from Jinsi conducted an inspection, and the examination of CCTV footage is currently underway. Surprisingly, no one approached to register a complaint until late at night, as stated by PI Ashok Bhandari.