Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:24-Year-Old Arrested for Stealing Neighbor’s Bike in Sillod, Police Suspect Gang Involvement

Sillod, Maharashtra: In a theft case Sillod city police arrested a two-wheeler thief for stealing a neighbor's two-wheeler. Thief did this crime on Sunday 24th August 2025 morning, following which police has arrested the accused Salimshah Haidershah. According to information acussed has been in Sasurwadi in Idgahnagar in Sillod for some days.

On Sunday morning at 8 am, he stole the two-wheeler (MH 20, DW 2042) of Salman Isaac Pathan, who was next door to his house. When Salman Pathan expressed suspicion on Salim Shah in his complaint, the police arrested him and seized the stolen two-wheeler from him. Police investigation has revealed that he stole the two-wheeler from Sillod city and was sending it to his friends in Jamb for sale.

Police suspect that this is a gang of two-wheeler thieves and are investigating how many two-wheelers they have stolen so far.