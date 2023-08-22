Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's five-day water supply pledge falls short

Citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) are once again facing water supply issues after a brief period of relief. Despite promises from the administration to provide water every five days, residents now report receiving tap water only once a week.

The commitment, previously affirmed through an affidavit in the High Court, appears to have remained on paper. Technical glitches have been cited as the cause for discontinuing the five-day supply schedule after just a few months.

The city has recently encountered disruptions in its water distribution due to a series of technical malfunctions occurring in July and August. In an effort to address this, the administration has resorted to postponing the water supply for a few hours or even an entire day on numerous occasions. This situation has left ordinary citizens frustrated, feeling as though they have returned to the same predicament.

In the past, political figures and corporators would raise concerns when the water supply was delayed by even a single day. However, under the current administrative rule, such voices have grown quiet, seemingly unconcerned about water supply operations and delays. Regrettably, the water supply situation has not improved over the last two weeks, with many parts of the city still experiencing shortages even after the supposed five-day interval.

Adding to the plight, citizens have reported difficulty in getting adequate responses from linemen, and concerned officers are seemingly unavailable to address their calls. As a result, the public's grievances remain unresolved, and the water supply challenges persist.