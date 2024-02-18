Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Are Banks Closed on Monday, February 19th?"

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a list of bank holidays, comprising gazette public holidays and significant festivals. However, this list does not encompass state-specific holidays, which may vary based on regional festivals and events.

On February 19, banks across Maharashtra will remain closed in view of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The banks in all other states will function as per the normal working day on Monday. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also called Shiv Jayanti, is celebrated across Maharashtra and is a public holiday. The festival is celebrated on February 19 every year, which is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha warrior king. Banks will be closed for three days in this month, including February 19. While banks will remain closed in Maharashtra on Monday, they will also remain closed on February 20, and 26.