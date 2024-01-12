Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Art Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Art in Mumbai

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Art Festival returned for its third edition, offering a vibrant showcase of art forms and providing a platform for artists to connect with art lovers and potential buyers. Several artists speaking to LokmatTimes.com expressed about the commercialisation of art and a network to connect with fellow artists.

Artists like digital illustrator Shraddha Kulkarni appreciate the festival's focus on physical interaction and exposure. "When art finds a platform, artists gain exposure, appreciation, and financial rewards – the essential elements for any artist. Despite the presence of social media aiding the commercialization of art, physical interaction and exposure remain crucial," said Kulkarni, who specialises in designing bags and children's books.

Kulkarni is among the stallholders at the exhibition, part of the 3rd edition of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Art Festival – 2024. Similar sentiments are shared by many artists at the exhibition. Ujjawala Bhatte, a Warli artist, said, "The exhibition, centred around art, brings art lovers together, creating an exciting vibe that inspires artists." Bhatte, a professional drawing teacher for 17 years, now supports differently-abled students and provides livelihoods to her pass-out children through her art.

For both Bhatte and Kulkarni, having a platform that facilitates the commercialization of their art is essential, Their art also needs a market. Running from Jan. 11 to 14, the festival features 48 stalls displaying and selling diverse art products, from handcrafted blouse prints to organic skincare. The theme, "Maaher of Marathi Culture" (Home to Marathi Culture), celebrates the rich heritage of Maharashtra through visual and performing arts.

The festival grounds itself are a feast for the senses. Elephant head sculptures greet visitors, a large constitution installation stands central, and various art structures adorn the space. An art gallery showcases diverse talents, including miniature train models crafted by mechanical engineer-turned-artist Akash Kamble. The Art Festival appears promising in captivating the artistic souls of Mumbaikars and uniting the creative energies of numerous talented artists, spanning both fine and performing arts. The festival offers a range of interactive experiences beyond browsing art stalls. Attendees can immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of live folk dance performances. Workshops like doodling provide hands-on creative opportunities, while photography competitions encourage visitors to capture the artistic spirit of the festival.

"The festival's primary aim is to provide a holistic platform for artists, integrating historical, cultural, and modern art in various forms, fostering the commercialization of art and encouraging the emergence of new talent. This being the third year, the organizers are anticipating a strong response, mirroring the positive footfall in previous years," said Sainath Durge, organiser of the festival.

"It feels vibrant when you see colours and I am here to see colours. Only art festivals have such an ability. I come here every year," said Rahul Kamble, a resident of Thane. For Nisha Umare, a resident of Mulund, it is more about supporting her artist friend.

Entry to the festival is free, further enhancing its accessibility. Additional highlights include rare paintings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from around the world, a golden statue of the Maratha king, and a majestic procession showcasing the royal sword. A four-day exhibition titled "Delhi also Respects Maharashtra's Throne" at the historic Mansabai Meenatai Thackeray Smriti Sthal complements the main festival.

