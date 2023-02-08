Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue stolen from California park, Rohit Pawar asks government to take cognizance of the matter

It has come to light that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in San Jose, California, has been stolen. It was the only statue of Shivaji Maharaj in North America. It was an equestrian statue in the Guadalupe River Park in San Jose.

Following this theft, the San Jose Parks Department tweeted that the statue had been stolen. After this, the repercussions of this are also being seen in Maharashtra

'सिस्टर सिटी' मोहिमेअंतर्गत पुणे शहराने अमेरिकेतील सॅन होजे शहराला दिलेला आणि तेथील उद्यानात बसवण्यात आलेला छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या पुतळ्याची झालेली चोरी संतापजनक आहे. हा आपल्या आणि तेथील मराठी जनतेच्या भावनेचा विषय आहे. — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) February 8, 2023

NCP leader Rohit Pawar has tweeted about this. Rohit Pawar said that the theft of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was given by the city of Pune to the American city of San Jose under the 'Sister City' campaign and installed in the park there, is outrageous. This is a matter of sentiment between us and the Marathi people there.

Along with this, he has also requested that the state government to take cognizance of the matter. Rohit Pawar has requested the state government ask the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to investigate the theft of Chhatrapati's statue and take action against the culprits. After the statue was stolen from the park, the police started investigating the thieves and asked for the cooperation of the local citizens.