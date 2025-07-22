Chhava Activists Allegedly Attempt to Set Fire NCP Office in Jalna, Hurl Abuses at Ajit Pawar

A group of activists from the Chhava Sanghatna allegedly attempted to set fire to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office in Jalna late Sunday night. The incident occurred just hours after a clash between NCP workers and Chhava activists in Latur. The Kadim Jalna police have registered a case against Sandip Tandge, Radhyshyam Padol, and three unidentified persons under multiple charges, including attempted arson. The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by NCP office employee Sambhaji Bhutekar. According to Bhutekar, the accused arrived at the NCP office around 11 p.m. in a car carrying a bottle of petrol. The group allegedly hurled abuses at NCP leadership, including Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, and Youth NCP president Suraj Chavan.

The attempted arson is believed to be a spillover of the unrest in Latur earlier that day, where NCP workers allegedly assaulted Chhava activists during a press conference by Sunil Tatkare. Chhava members had protested by throwing playing cards in front of Tatkare, targeting Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate over a viral video that showed him purportedly playing rummy on his phone during the recent monsoon session of the legislature. NCP's Jalna district president Arvind Chavan condemned the incident. Along with office-bearers Annasaheb Chittekar, Shaikh Mahmood, and Mirza Anwar, Chavan submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. The activists allegedly poured fuel on the office shutter and tried to set it ablaze. However, the timely intervention of staff members present at the site helped extinguish the fire before it could cause significant damage.