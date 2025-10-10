Chhota Rajan’s Brother Ashutosh Nikalje Joins Shiv Sena UBT, Uddhav Thackeray Ties Him Shivbandhan

Indian gangster and underworld don Chhota Rajan's brother Ashutosh Nikalje joined Shiv Sena UBT on Friday, October 10 at Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai. Along with Nikalje, his supporters also joined UBT ahead of the Maharashtra local body elections.

Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray tied him Shivbandhan to welcome him to the party with garlands. Hundreds of office bearers and activists, including Sarjerao Kamble, the district chief and president of the Elgar Workers' Union, have joined Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. He is expected to make a statement following the event.

More Details awaited.