Chikungunya Cases in Maharashtra Surge by 64 Percent in 2024

The state's health department has expressed concerns over the rising number of insect-borne disease cases reported last year. Patients have been severely affected by chikungunya and malaria. According to an RTI reply, chikungunya cases have surged by 64 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, while the deadly Plasmodium falciparum (PF) variant of malaria has increased by 43.74 percent.

Chikungunya first emerged in Nagpur in 2006, though its intensity was relatively low at the time. However, 18 years later, there has been a significant rise in the number of cases. In addition to muscle and joint pain, patients are now suffering from blackened faces and ulcers on the thighs and shoulders. An RTI query filed by Abhay Kolarkar revealed that 14,785 suspected chikungunya cases were detected across the state in 2022.

In 2022, 1,087 out of 14,785 suspected chikungunya cases tested positive. The number rose in 2023, with 1,702 out of 31,181 suspected cases testing positive, and as of October 28, 2024, 4,792 out of 48,458 suspected cases were diagnosed. Meanwhile, malaria cases decreased from 15,451 in 2022 to 16,159 in 2023, but increased again to 17,440 in 2024.

The deadly form of malaria, caused by Plasmodium falciparum (PF), resulted in 21 deaths in 2024. In 2022, there were 8,983 cases and 26 deaths, followed by 6,297 cases and 19 deaths in 2023. However, the number of cases increased to 7,633 in 2024.

On the other hand, dengue cases saw a decline in 2024 compared to 2023. The state reported 8,578 dengue cases and 27 deaths in 2022, 19,034 cases and 55 deaths in 2023, and 16,843 cases and 26 deaths in 2024.



