Chikungunya Cases Surge to 5,757 in Maharashtra in 2024, Highest in Six Years

Chikungunya cases have surged in the state, with 5,757 cases recorded in 2024, marking the highest number in the past six years. Nagpur leads with the most cases, followed by Mumbai. Chikungunya, a viral disease spread by infected female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, shares symptoms with dengue but requires distinct treatment. The state health department is conducting a survey to identify patients and track the spread of the disease.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of chikungunya cases in India, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry for the period up to October 2024. A total of 12,587 cases have been recorded nationwide, with Maharashtra accounting for 4,792 cases, the highest in the country. Karnataka follows in second place with 2,213 reported cases.

The symptoms of chikungunya include:

High fever : Lasting for two to twelve days.

: Lasting for two to twelve days. Joint pain : The pain can persist for several weeks or even months in some cases.

: The pain can persist for several weeks or even months in some cases. Joint inflammation : The affected joints become swollen and inflamed.

: The affected joints become swollen and inflamed. Rash : Appears on the second or third day of illness.

: Appears on the second or third day of illness. Headaches: Often described as a squeezing or intense pressure around the head.

Earlier, chikungunya cases were primarily reported in rural areas of the state, but now the number has also risen in Mumbai. The treatment for this disease is symptom-based. It is essential to eliminate mosquitoes from the surrounding area and take necessary precautions to protect against them. If you experience fever or body aches, it is important to consult a doctor, said Dr. Vinayak Sawardekar, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, St. George's Hospital.