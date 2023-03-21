Minor girl found pregnant in Satara, case filed against parents and husband for child marriage

A case of child marriage has been filed against her parents and husband after a minor girl was discovered to be pregnant after being admitted to the hospital with a fever. The incident happened in Satara, where the girl had gone to her maternal home and was taken to the hospital for treatment by her brother. Upon examination, it was discovered that she was pregnant and only 17 years old.

The doctor immediately notified the Satara police, who filed a case against the parents who arranged the minor girl's marriage and her husband. The case has been handed over to the Pune Police Department for further investigation.

Child marriage is prohibited in India, where the legal marriage age is 18 years for females and 21 years for males. Such incidents not only break the law but also deprive children of basic rights such as education, health, and safety.