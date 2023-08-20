China has captured India's land and there is evidence of it as well': Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Sunday claimed that there is enough evidence to show China has captured India’s land, and that it would be injustice to the country if the Defence Minister and Prime Minister do not accept this. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour of Ladakh, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said the PM’s claim that not an inch of land has been lost in the Union Territory “is not true”. He said the local people have confirmed that the “Chinese army entered our land”

There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh. They are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want more representation and unemployment is also a concern. People are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but by representatives of the people, the Congress MP added. Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera thanked Gandhi for raising the issue. “Any other Prime Minister would have gone to these areas and sent a loud signal to China. Our PM whimpered a clean chit. Thank you @RahulGandhi for sending out the much-required message to China and the world. This is our land,” Khera posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.