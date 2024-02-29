Chinchwad Bridge: Wrong-Way Driving by Heavy Vehicles Poses Safety Threat

The issue of heavy vehicles driving in the opposite direction on the Chinchwad Bridge towards Chinchwad Gaon has become a significant road safety issue for commuters. Citizens claim that during nighttime, in the absence of traffic police, heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks opt to use the wrong side of the bridge to avoid taking a longer route.

The Chinchwad bridge was closed by the traffic department for heavy vehicles including PMPML buses from Mahavir Chowk towards Chinchwad Gaon and a height barrier was placed on the entrance of the bridge to avoid heavy vehicles to avoid traffic congestion. The heavy vehicles were directed to use an alternate route from Mahavir Chowk to Khandoba Mal towards Bhakti Shakti.

To save time and fuel the heavy vehicles choose the wrong path posing a risk to other commuters on the bridge. The citizens have been requesting the Pimpri Chinchwad traffic police department to take strict action against the erring drivers.

Parag Raje who is a regular commuter on the route said, “ Chinchwad Bridge has been closed for heavy vehicles while approaching Chinchwad gaon for the last 6-7 months. So instead of moving to the diverted route which is towards Akurdi all heavy vehicles and buses drive on the wrong side of the bridge towards Chinchwad Gaon. Yesterday, while I was riding my bike with my wife, a truck came in front of me on the wrong side and almost hit me. I made him reverse the truck without letting him go ahead for which he was insisting to let him pass as the other given route is time-consuming. Last week two major accidents have already occurred due to the wrong side driving. Traffic police do not pay any attention to this issue. Many citizens have already written and requested the police to find a solution for this issue but no action has taken place by them. A major mishap is awaiting on the Chinchwad bridge.”

While another citizen Richard Pereira took to X (former Twitter) on December 2023 with the video evidence of the wrong side driving recorded in the dash cam of his car, Pereira tagged the authorities by saying, “ Sir, everyday morning big buses and heavy vehicles are driving on wrong side of Chinchwad station bridge coming towards Chinchwad Gaon as height barrier avoiding their entry they drive wrong side very dangerous &accident waiting to happen Can you help ?” but his efforts were in vain as his plea fell on deaf ears.

The commuters fear a major accident waiting to happen on the Chinchwad Bridge and hence are requesting the authorities to find a solution to the problem. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pimpri Division Satish Kasbe while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “I will take the details of the issue and take relevant steps to solve the problem.”

With the recent transfer of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, the chair is still vacant. The citizens are clue less whom to meet and convey problems.