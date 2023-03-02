Chinchwad By-Election Result: First reaction of NCP's Nana Kate after being left behind

The results of the byelections for the two assembly constituencies in Pune, Kasba and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which have been in the news for the past month, will be announced today. The counting of votes started at 8 a.m.

As the results are coming out, BJP’s candidate Ashwini Jagtap is leading in Chinchwad. While NCP candidate Nana Kate is left behind.

Meanwhile, Nana Kate said to the media that he was being hit by Rahul Kalate's rebellion. Nana Kate also expressed his desire to get a good number of votes in the 12th round. But with 37 rounds, it will take a long time for the results of Chinchwad to be out.

Ravindra Dhangekar, on the other hand, is on the verge of victory in the Kasba bypoll. Ravindra Dhangekar has been leading since the first round. So even from the BJP's ward, Rasne does not seem to be getting the lead that he should. 12 rounds have been carried out, and the last 8 rounds are left.