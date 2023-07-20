Cholera claims first life in Nagpur: 26-year-old youth succumbs to disease

The heavy rainfall has led to a surge in health issues, mainly caused by contaminated water and food, which has worsened various diseases. Among these, there have been reported cases of cholera, an infectious disease, with a 26-year-old man losing his life to it. Additionally, there have been four confirmed cases so far, with two patients currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Cholera is caused by the toxins produced by bacteria known as Vibrio cholerae in the intestines and oesophagus, resulting in the emergence of infectious and diarrheal diseases. Cholera primarily spreads through the consumption of contaminated water or food. It is a severe and highly contagious intestinal illness. Recently, a 26-year-old youth from Kalameshwar succumbed to 'cholera' at the Government Medical College Hospital. This marks the first reported death from the disease this year.

The Head of the Department of Medicine at The Medical, Rajesh Gosavi, said, "When cholera bacteria enter the body, it spreads quickly in the gut and absorbs all the water from the body within a few hours. If you don't seek treatment or ignore symptoms, you may be at risk of death."