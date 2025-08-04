‘Chop Off Hands and Legs’: Video of MNS Leader Amit Thackeray’s Warning to Molesters Goes Viral

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been in the news over the past few months over the Marathi language row in Mumbai, as his party workers were allegedly reported to have assaulted non-Marathi speaking people. Legal action has been taken against party workers in connection with language disputes and acts of vandalism in several districts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray's son and MNS leader Amit Thackeray has made a controversial statement that has stirred public discussion. A video of his speech was shared multiple times on social media, where he can be heard threatening to “chop off the hands and legs” of those who molest girls.

"I have come to speak to parents. My dream is that boys and girls should be safe while going to school. There should be no problems in their lives. Incidents of harassment against girls have increased. Those who touch them, their hands and legs should be chopped off and handed over to the police. I promise we will stay in touch with you. Don’t be afraid to send your children to schools and colleges. We are here, and we are making this promise," he said.

Amit Thackeray has been active in politics since he fought 2024 Assembly elections from Mahim constituency in south Mumbai.

Earlier, he had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Operation Sindoor, in which he praised both the Indian Army and PM Modi, stating that the army had won the people's hearts with its bravery.